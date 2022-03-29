Williamsport, Pa. -- Williamsport Area Junior Golf, a newly formed local organization, is inviting area youth to come out and learn, and develop their skills at the game of golf over six-week sessions this summer.

Led by Jeffrey Hughes, the program was created to help expose the sport of golf to area youth whom otherwise may not have had the opportunity to develop their skills playing the sport.

Throughout the duration of the program, Williamsport Junior Golf hopes to help promote golf etiquette and tools which can be translated into every day situations, such as self-control, responsibility, and honesty. Children will get to experience the health and wellness aspect of the sport, as well as the networking aspect.

The program will include six sessions of Junior Golf to take place on Saturday mornings at RoundHouse Field for children aged 7 to 15. Each session runs from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. All necessary equipment including gloves, clubs, golf balls and practice mats will be provided by Williamsport Junior Golf.

Cost is $50 per six-week session and scholarships are available for families in need. Sessions are as follows:

Session 1: Beginning April 9

Session 2: Beginning May 28

Session 3: Beginning July 16

Coaches, mentors, and staff will be screened and trained by Williamsport Junior Golf. A maximum ratio of seven players to one instructor will be followed as to ensure proper opportunity for growth and development.

For more information contact williamsportareajuniorgolf@gmail.com or call (570)-506-3829.



