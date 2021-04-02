Centre County, Pa. – A special opportunity awaits anglers willing to make a trip to Centre County this summer. The nearly mile-long section of Bald Eagle Creek that runs through the Soaring Eagle Wetland, located between Port Matilda and Julian, allows anglers the chance to catch larger-than-usual trout (14-20 inches) using any tackle type - bait, lure, and fly.

The opportunity is an experiment to test a special regulation for this section of Bald Eagle Creek, which was recently approved by the Fish and Boat Commission.

The affected section of Bald Eagle Creek, a Keystone Select Stocked Trout Water, will have an extended catch and release period using all tackle types during cooler times of the year and the harvesting of trout (subject to a reduced creel limit) from June 15 through Labor Day when stream conditions give trout a poor chance of survival.

This section of Bald Eagle Creek is the first Keystone Select water in central Pennsylvania and the only one in the entire state to allow the use of bait. Other Keystone Select streams are managed with traditional artificial-lures-only restrictions (lures and flies).

The experimental regulations allow anglers to participate in year-round fishing of large trout using any tackle preference, while the agency staff will have enhanced stocked trout management.

The addition of bait fishing on this part of Bald Eagle Creek will give agency staff an opportunity to compare angler opinions, usage, catch and preferences among the two types of Keystone Select waters.

On March 13, over 200 large trout and many smaller rainbow, golden rainbow, and brown trout were stocked in this section of Bald Eagle Creek. A second stocking will occur on April 19.

Most of the specially regulated stream section is owned by the Wildlife for Everyone Foundation, headquartered in State College. The new regulations are a win for the organization as well.

Board member Jerry Regan said, “We are excited to host this experimental water. It ties in well with our plans to build a larger parking area, as well as an ADA-compliant trail, fishing platform, and other amenities that make this reach of stream accessible to all anglers regardless of physical abilities.”

“A stream habitat improvement project completed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service during the summer of 2019 has already enhanced the fish habitat in this area and the new regulations, along with increased stocking of larger trout, should make the fishing even better,” Regan continued.

The best access to this special regulation water is from the parking lot of the Soaring Eagle Wetland at 6543 South Eagle Valley Road, Julian.