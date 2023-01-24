Port Matilda, Pa. — For wildlife rehabilitator Robyn Graboski, hunting season usually means one thing: an influx of lead-poisoned eagles.

Last week, the Centre Wildlife Care center lost another eagle that its staff had desperately been trying to save after the raptor was found sitting on the ground in Mifflinburg. Lead levels in the bird were so toxic that the blood machine used to test them couldn't register high enough.

It's a man-made problem that requires the same kind of solution, Graboski said.

"The best way to prevent this from happening is for hunters to use non-lead ammunition," she said.

The same goes for fisherman who use lead sinkers and other tackle, Graboski pointed out.

As a former hunter, Graboski knows it can sometimes be difficult to find specialty ammunition and it's much easier to buy what's on the shelves at local sporting goods stores. But that decision has ramifications that affect not only eagles, but a number of wildlife, she pointed out.

They've also treated hawks, crows, ravens, vultures, the occasional owl, and now they're finding lead-poisoned opossums because they're scavenging meat that contains lead.

Staff previously took in a tundra swan that had been brought to the center after it was found displaced from its flock and emaciated. They cared for it and eventually got the swan to eat and gain weight before, one day, it suddenly suffered a seizure and fell over dead. A necropsy showed it had lead pellets in its gizzard.

"One is enough to kill," Graboski noted.

Currently, the center is treating a great blue heron, a ruddy duck, a merganser duck, and a crow for lead toxicity — most likely from ingesting lead-based fishing tackle or eating fish and meat that was poisoned by lead.

Even the large predator birds that are brought to the center after being hit by cars often have lead poisoning. The heavy metal depresses their cognitive ability, which is why Graboski believes they are more likely to get hit by a vehicle.

Many also have secondary health issues, like bacterial, fungal, and yeast infections, as well as parasites. Lead also depresses an animal's immune system that would typically fight off such issues, she said.

It was just over a decade ago, after the center began seeing more birds they suspected had been poisoned, that they were able to raise enough money to buy the blood testing machine. Since then, they've spent thousands on testing kits and treatment for the animals, which includes chelation therapy.

The animals are given drugs that bind with heavy metals in the system, which are then excreted through the urine. It's not always effective, since lead and other metals will deposit in the animal's bones, making it difficult to excrete and requiring numerous treatments.

That's not to say the center hasn't had a lot of success, Graboski said. Many of the animals that come to the center, including eagles, have been rehabilitated and released back into the wild.

Still, Graboski would rather see a shift to non-lead ammunition and tackle to keep the wildlife from getting poisoned in the first place. It's a position that's supported by the Game Commission, which released an informational brochure and a webinar on its website about reducing lead poisoning in eagles.

There have been supply chain issues with most ammunition, Graboski acknowledged. So if a hunter can only find a box or two of non-lead ammunition, she suggests saving it for hunting days and using the lead ammunition for target practice, where it can be easily cleaned up.

Centre Wildlife Care has a list of resources that provide information and sites where ammunition can be purchased, which you can find here.

