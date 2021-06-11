Harrisburg, Pa. -- The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture will continue offering the Farmers Market Nutrition Program to low-income seniors and people receiving benefits through WIC this year (the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children).

Qualifying seniors and families can receive four six-dollar checks to redeem at participating farmers' markets or roadside produce stands. The checks can be used to purchase fresh fruits or vegetables that were grown in or can be grown within the state of Pennsylvania.

Checks may not be used to buy processed foods including jams or jellies, baked goods, honey, or cider. Citrus and other tropical fruits also cannot be purchased with the vouchers because they are not grown in Pennsylvania.

In order to be eligible for the program, families must be enrolled in WIC. Senior citizens must be age 60 or older with an income not exceeding $23,828 or $32,227 for a household of two, $40,626 for three, and $49,025 for four.

The checks are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Applications should be filed through your county's Office of Aging. To find the nearest market or farm stand, please click here.

For additional information about the program, visit the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture website.