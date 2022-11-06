FallBack_clock_generic_2021.jpg

Daylight saving time (DST) will end at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7. Remember to turn your clocks back one hour before going to bed on Saturday night.

At the same time you set your clocks back, it's also a good time to check or change the batteries in smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms in your home. 

Experts say the alarm devices should be replaced every 10 years to better ensure they work safely.

States and Federal Districts using Daylight Saving Time in 2021

Why Use DST at All?

According to timeanddate.com, less than 40% of the countries in the world use DST. Some countries use it to make better use of the natural daylight in the evenings. The difference in light is most noticeable in the areas at a certain distance from Earth's equator.

Some studies show that DST could lead to fewer road accidents and injuries by supplying more daylight during the hours more people use the roads. Other studies claim that people's health might suffer due to DST changes, the website said.

DST is also used to reduce the amount of energy needed for artificial lighting during the evening hours, according to dateanddtime.com. However, many studies disagree about DST's energy savings, and while some studies show a positive outcome, others do not.

A bill to cut out clock changes and make DST permanent reached the U.S. Senate in March, but now sits in committee. 

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.