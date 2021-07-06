Trout Run, Pa. - The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) will host a Star Party at Rider Park on Friday, July 16. NASA engineer Glenn Bock and local geologist Edie Gair Shull will be the night's guides to the wonders of space viewable from the park.

Learn how to identify galaxies and constellations, and maybe even catch a shooting star! Rider Park's meadow and dark skies provide amazing opportunities to explore details of our expansive universe.

Pre-registered guests are invited to one of the best viewing areas in Lycoming County. Families are encouraged to attend this free event together.

Guests should arrive between 8:30 – 9:15 p.m. Bring jackets, telescopes, binoculars, lawn chairs, blankets, and flashlights. The park will remain open until 11:30 p.m. to view the night sky at your leisure.

On the night of the party the moon will be near its first quarter, allowing guests to view some of its unique geological features.

To learn more visit Mr. Bock’s Blogspot.

Due to limited parking at Rider Park, participants are asked to pre-register for this event by calling the Community Foundation at (570) 321-1500 or emailing FCFP@fcfpartnership.org. Directions to the park can be downloaded at www.RiderPark.org.