Halloween Town, U.S.A – From pumpkin carving, to haunted houses, to crafting your own costume, Halloween is a holiday filled with fun activities for the whole family. This year, however, things may look a little different.

Many communities are halting some of the festivities, like trick-or-treating, due to concerns regarding COVID-19.

Below is a list, which will continue to be updated, of the official decisions regarding trick-or-treating of municipalities in our area.

If trick-or-treating is allowed, the area will be listed under "Creeping it."

If trick-or-treating is not allowed, the area will be listed under "Boo-ed it."

Creeping It:

Montoursville Borough

Trick or treating: Oct. 31 from 6 - 8 p.m.

Loyalsock Township

Trick or treating: Oct. 31 from 6 - 8 p.m.

Avis Borough

Trick or treating: Oct. 31 from 6 - 8 p.m.

Montgomery Borough

Parade: 6 p.m.

Trick or Treating: Oct. 31 from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m.

Hughesville Borough

Trick or Treating: Oct. 31 6 – 8:30 p.m.

Boo-ed It:

Town of Dalmatia, Pa. in Northumberland County

Trick or treating normally organize by Dalmatia Fire Department – canceled.

We hope you enjoy the holiday and stay safe!