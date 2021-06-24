Wellsboro, Pa. - The Totally Ninja Raccoons, a trio of brothers who star in their own children's book series, will be hiding in 25 Wellsboro area businesses throughout the entire month of July, beginning on the first.

The original Totally Ninja Raccoons hide-and-seek game was held last year, and the event was such a hit that it's well on its way to becoming a Wellsboro tradition.

Prior to the Totally Ninja Raccoons' hide-and-seek game, From My Shelf Books & Gifts hosted the Candlewick Press search for Where's Waldo. The publisher canceled the hunts for 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19, so the raccoons have taken over in Waldo's stead.

The Totally Ninja Raccoons series is created by Kevin Coolidge, raccoon fanatic, author, and owner of From My Shelf Books & Gifts. The books are intended for children age seven to ten and are specifically written to help reluctant readers.

The 2021 search for the three raccoon brothers starts at 9 a.m. on Thurs., July 1 and ends at 6 p.m. on July 31. Though the book series is intended for children, locals and tourists of all ages can play the game.

Participating businesses will have free passports that list all of the establishments where the raccoons are hiding. When a customer finds the raccoons, the business will stamp or sign the passport.

All passports must be turned in at From My Shelf Books & Gifts no later than 6 p.m. on Sat., July 31 to be eligible for prizes.

"Visiting kids sometimes worry about not having time to search at all 25 businesses." said Kasey Coolidge, manager of From My Shelf Books. "We reassure them that everyone who plays has a chance to win prizes sponsored by the participating businesses."

"At each place the Totally Ninja Raccoons are found, the participant's passport must be signed or stamped in order for his or her tickets to be placed in the prize jar," said Kasey.

"We will draw for prizes live at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 1 via our From My Shelf Books & Gifts Facebook page," Kasey added.

Winners need not be present to win.

Prizes include gift certificates and items donated by participating businesses, a variety of books, and Wellsboro Chamber Bucks.

Participating businesses include:

Café 1095 and Dunham Department Store, 45 Main St.

C.S. Sports, 81 Main St.

Farmer's Daughters, 11719 Route 6

Frog Hut, 132 Tioga St.

From My Shelf Books & Gifts, 7 East Ave.

Garrison's Clothing, 89 Main St.

Highland Chocolates, 82 Main St.

In My Shoes, 85 Main St.

Karen's Country Store, 15 Main St.

Kelly's Canyon Country Crafts, 5 East Ave.

Krout's Creations, 5 East Ave.

Moore's Sports Center, 36 Plaza Lane

The Native Bagel, 1 Central Ave.

Omi of the Canyon, 4181 Route 660

Pag-Omar Farms Market, 222 Butler Road

StacyKay's Café, 17 Charleston St.

Tioga Office Products, 96 East Ave.

Tony's Italian Cuisine, 3 Main St.

Wellsboro Creamery, 17 Main St.

Wellsboro House Restaurant & Brewery, 34 Charleston St.

Wellsboro Mini Mall, 5 East Ave.

Wild Asaph Outfitters, 71 Main St.

Yellow Basket Shop, 2744 Route 660

For more information about the search for the Totally Ninja Raccoons, call Kasey Coolidge at (570) 724-5793.