After four decades, the game show will have a new host.

 Wheel Of Fortune

It was announced a few weeks ago that after four decades of hosting “America’s favorite game show,” Pat Sajak, 76, planned to step down following next season. What has not been known, at least by the general public, was who would be replacing Sajak to give the wheel that “one final spin”?

According to a release from Sony Pictures Television, Ryan Seacrest will take over hosting duties for "Wheel of Fortune" starting in 2024 and will continue with the show for the foreseeable future, having signed a multi-year deal.

Sajak, and his trusty letter-spinner Vanna White, have been working together on "Wheel of Fortune" since the early 80s. Recent published reports say White has hired an entertainment attorney in hopes to negotiate a new deal and continue on with the show.

