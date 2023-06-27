It was announced a few weeks ago that after four decades of hosting “America’s favorite game show,” Pat Sajak, 76, planned to step down following next season. What has not been known, at least by the general public, was who would be replacing Sajak to give the wheel that “one final spin”?

According to a release from Sony Pictures Television, Ryan Seacrest will take over hosting duties for "Wheel of Fortune" starting in 2024 and will continue with the show for the foreseeable future, having signed a multi-year deal.

Sajak, and his trusty letter-spinner Vanna White, have been working together on "Wheel of Fortune" since the early 80s. Recent published reports say White has hired an entertainment attorney in hopes to negotiate a new deal and continue on with the show.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.