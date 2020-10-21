Harrisburg, Pa. -- This Thursday, Oct. 22, the Department of Agriculture's Controlled Plant and Noxious Weed Committee will consider adding seven new plants to Pennsylvania's noxious weed list.

A noxious weed, according to the Weed Science Society of America (WSSA), is any plant designated by federal, state or local government officials as injurious to public health, agriculture, recreation, wildlife, or property. Once a weed is classified as noxious, authorities can implement quarantines and take other actions to contain or destroy the weed and limit its spread.

The candidates for the new, illustrious members of the PA noxious weed list include:

Class A noxious weeds are non-native species that have limited distribution in Pennsylvania. Eradicating Class A plants when found is required by law.

Class B species are non-native species that have populated some, but not all areas of the state. Destroying these plants if they begin to spread to new areas is a high priority.

A Class C noxious weed is already widespread.

There are currently well over 100 weeds on the Federal Noxious Weed List. Most states also maintain their own state-level lists of noxious weeds. Currently there are approximately 680 weed species listed on one or more state noxious weed lists.

The committee's meeting is open to the public and will begin at 1 p.m. on October 22. To join, call in at 1-267-332-8737. The conference ID number is 18849425. The meeting itinerary includes a presentation on information about the plants being considered, a reading of public comments that the committee has received, committee action regarding the seven plants that are being considered, and a discussion of new business.

For more information, visit the Controlled Plant and Noxious Weed Program webpage.