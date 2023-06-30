Harrisburg, Pa. — Healthcare for LGBTQ+ patients can be complicated, so the Pennsylvania Insurance Department (PID) has reviewed and laid out plans for health care guidelines for the community.

PID is working to ensure that health insurers cover relevant care for LGBTQ+ patients. The department is reviewing 2024 health plan filings to verify that coverage is provided without discrimination or stigma.

Treatment for the LGBTQ+ community under review include:

Infertility benefits and inclusion of language pertaining to same-sex couples in plan language requiring failed attempts at natural conception

Encouraging demographic questions to allow "non-binary" and “other” response options

Ensuring that plans provide BRCA1 and BRCA2 (breast/ovarian cancer-related genes) counseling and testing and breast screening coverage using language that includes non-binary and transgender patients

Pennsylvania Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys also noted that HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP, medication for HIV prevention, is an important prevention tool for the LGBTQ+ community and should in most cases be covered at zero cost under the Affordable Care Act.

“Pennsylvania’s LGBTQ+ communities should have access to quality care and treatment free from discrimination, without having to worry about their health plans denying benefits because of how they live their lives,” said Humphreys. “Governor Josh Shapiro is committed to making sure that all Pennsylvanians have equal access to health care services that are vital for their communities, and to that end, PID is examining the health plans within its regulatory authority to make certain that insurance coverage in Pennsylvania is equitable for all.”

In the case of PrEP, “zero-cost” means that a patient will not be charged an out-of-pocket copayment, deductible, or coinsurance for these drugs. Tests, doctor visits, and other services directly related to obtaining PrEP and included in the PrEP billing should also be covered with no out-of-pocket cost.

Anyone who has received HIV PrEP medication and was charged a copayment, coinsurance, or deductible should contact their health insurer to request a refund. The number for the insurer can usually be found on the back of the health insurance card. Affected patients are also encouraged to contact the Pennsylvania Insurance Department if they have any questions on coverage of HIV PrEP medication or need assistance.

Pennsylvanians who have questions on coverage of HIV PrEP medication, or believe their health plan may be discriminating against them because they are an LGBTQ+ individual, should contact the Insurance Department online at insurance.pa.gov or call the Department’s Consumer Services Bureau at 1-877-881-6388.

