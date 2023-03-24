Wellsboro, Pa. — The Hamilton-Gibson Women's Project will host a wine tasting and discussion about the ways in which climate change could affect our region's vineyards on Saturday, April 15 in Wellsboro.

The fundraiser precedes the Women's Project performance of “The Moons of Jupiter,” a play set in a dive bar in a world where water is scarce.

The talk and tasting will last from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and will be held in the Warehouse Theatre, with the set of "The Moons of Jupiter" providing a fitting backdrop. Some characters from the play will even make cameos throughout the evening.

“Exploring Uncharted Terroir: A Wine Talk and Tasting with Suzanne Hunt and Lilace Guignard” will focus on the future of winemaking.

Ever wonder how climate change will affect area vineyards? Suzanne Hunt has. Not only is Hunt an international consultant for clean technologies and sustainable farming, but also a co-owner of Hunt Country Vineyards on Keuka Lake.

The title "Uncharted Terroir" refers to Hunt Country Vineyards’ new line of wines crafted from hybrid grape varieties that are expected to be resilient in the face of an uncertain future. Hunt will also answer the audience’s questions about winemaking, sustainability, climate change, and women in science.

“We believe that the wine trade can be a beacon of hope and action in the global response to the climate crisis and serve as a model for other sectors,” said Hunt.

The talk and tasting is a reminder that Earth Day celebrations will be on Saturday, April 22, and that weekend performances of HGWP’s “The Moons of Jupiter” will be at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, April 21 and 22 and at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 23 in the Warehouse Theatre.

Climate change can be a tough subject to address, but it's never been as entertaining as it is in “The Moons of Jupiter,” as the Greek gods try to sort it all out. Mythology, sci-fi, and Beatles songs are woven throughout.

“There is zany humor and dark intensity, too, as the history of science, the future of planetary travel, and the courage and necessity of looking toward the unknown for solutions are explored in this play,” Guignard said. There is also a Greek chorus that comments as a collective voice during the play as to why fresh water is so scarce throughout the world.

Tickets for the April 15 talk and noshes of local farmstead cheeses, bread, fruit, and infused water are $10. For an additional $20 attendees receive an HGWP/HG stemless wine glass that comes with free Hunt Country Vineyards’ wines and/or Pellegrino for the tasting. Uncharted Terroir wines to taste will include Skin Fermented Vignoles, Vidal Blanc, Valvin Muscat, and Chambourcin and familiar wines, semi-dry Riesling, Classic Red, Hunter’s Red, and a bubbly dry rosé called Remedy.

Tickets for “The Moons of Jupiter” are $16 for adults and $8 for youth 18 and under.

To buy tickets for the talk and tasting on April 15 and for the show on April 21, 22 or 23, go to hgp.booktix.org. Seating, wine, and food are limited, so purchasing tickets in advance is recommended.

For more information, call (570) 724-2079 or email hamgib@gmail.com.

