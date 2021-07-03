Wellsboro, Pa. - Hamilton-Gibson Productions is presenting five, short, wackily funny plays at 7:30 p.m. on Fri. and Sat., July 23 and 24 and at 2:30 p.m. on Sun., July 25 in the Warehouse Theatre, 3 Central Avenue, Wellsboro.

"We thought a midsummer night's entertainment would be fun for adults," said Thomas Putnam, director. "All five are comedies, each with a unique twist and quirky logic."

Featured in three of the five short plays will be Tim Krall, Hamilton-Gibson's summer intern. "Tim is interested in acting as a career," said Putnam. "This is an opportunity for him to shine."

Krall is paired with Pat Balon in "No Dogs Allowed" and "No Skronking." Both are short comedies written by Shel Silverstein. "They were originally presented during one of HG's Fringe Festivals many years ago," said Putnam.

Krall's last appearance is in “Boise, Idaho," a 30-minute play by Sean Michael Welch, a native of Michigan who is an award-winning playwright and novelist. Krall plays the onstage narrator.

Blending the lines between fiction and truth, this hilarious play happily smashes the convention of the invisible fourth wall between the onstage narrator and the three other characters in the play as it examines whether reality or a good story should triumph. It is described as "a mixture of Seinfeld's comedy with Pirandello's magical power to turn psychological analysis into good theatre."

Also in "Boise, Idaho" are husband and wife duo Titus and Natalie Himmelberger of Wellsboro, who play the couple as they did when it was done as a staged reading in April of this year with Thomas Putnam as the narrator and Nick Duffy as the waiter.

Instead of reading from a script like they did in April, the Himmelbergers along with Krall are memorizing their lines. The role of the waiter is currently being cast.

As HG's intern this summer, Krall was on the production crew of "Dead Man's Cell Phone" in June. He worked closely with Director Gabe Hakvaag at rehearsals and in hanging and focusing lights and setting up the sound system.

Krall helped gather props and stage pieces and was in charge of backstage left during performances. He is currently involved with planning for the summer theatre arts camp and is in rehearsals for the three short plays being presented later this month.

He has also assisted with daily HG activities such as storage organization, filing, and office building repair work.

Barbara and Larry Biddison are the performers in "Mr. Preble Gets Rid of His Wife" adapted by Larry from a short story by James Thurber and in "Duck" by Shel Silverstein. The HG readers theatre group Acting Out produced “Duck” years ago.

Residents of Wellsboro since the early 1970s, both Barbara and Larry are the motivating force behind HG’s Acting Up and Out programs for those 55 and older. The Biddisons have attended almost all HG productions since Hamilton-Gibson began in 1991 plus all of the HG Children's Choir concerts.

Larry joined the HG board in the late 1990s and has been active ever since. He has appeared in a few plays and she has appeared in major roles in a number of plays. Barbara is also one of the original coordinators of the Hamilton-Gibson Women's Project.

Due to some language in one of the plays that may be offensive to some, the performances are recommended for adult audiences.

Tickets are $14 for adults. Also available are FlexPasses for $60. For more information, to purchase a flex pass or to reserve and prepay, call (570) 724-2079 with credit card information or prepay online at hgp.booktix.com.