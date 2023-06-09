Bloomsburg, Pa. — The Bloomsburg community is invited to an upcoming Town Hall discussion about Naloxboxes that have been installed around town.

Members of the public are encouraged to share their experiences, opinions, and ask questions.

The Town Hall meeting will take place on Tuesday, June 13 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Bloomsburg Town Park, Market Street. It will be held rain or shine.

United in Recovery is hosting the conversation in response to feedback about Naloxboxes. The boxes are low-barrier, anonymous tools for anyone to access naloxone, the opioid overdose reversal medication.

United in Recovery staff members will be on hand to answer questions and provide information to attendees. Members from the 5-County Susquehanna Valley Recovery Coalition will also be in attendance.

“As a community-based program, our team works to address the overdose crisis and respond accordingly,” said Director of United in Recovery, Olivia Oden, “We are hopeful that folks from the community will join us on Tuesday for information and conversation.”

Refreshments will be available during the Town Hall. To find the venue, please look for the purple balloons. For more information, please visit unitedinrecovery.org or email uir@svuw.org.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.