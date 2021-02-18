What fun is snow if you don't get out and play in it?

It's February in Pennsylvania. What else should we expect but snow?!

For those who love snowmobiling, skiing, boarding, winter hiking, ice fishing, cross country skiing, and outdoor photography, the winter of 2021 is proving to be a wonderland indeed.

Stay in touch with the opportunities that winter affords using the PA state parks Winter Report, which allows winter outdoor recreation enthusiasts to monitor snow and ice conditions within state parks.

Updated weekly (at a minimum) by state parks, the Winter Report lists the ice thickness and what ice activities are available at that park if the conditions are safe. It also lists the snow thickness and what snow activities are available at that park, including sledding, cross-country skiing, snowmobiling, and snowshoeing.

The report is searchable by park and by winter outdoor recreation activity. Check it out here!

COVID-19 has put a dent in many activities, but enjoying the outdoors is something we can still do in a safe way. While DCNR has put some measures in place to mitigate the spread, All DCNR lands including trails, lakes, rivers, streams, forests, roads, and parking areas are accessible statewide for recreation. There are some special requirements for out-of-state visitors and, if you travel out of Pa., there are requirements upon your return.

That might mean no quick getaways to mountain resorts outside of Pa. (unless you plan to complete the required COVID testing, of course), but local ski resorts have been busy and bustling to make the season a good one.

Changes to ticket sales and lodge policies have been made at area ski resorts. For example, at Jack Frost and Big Boulder in Blakeslee, Pa., skiers and riders must purchase their tickets online ahead of time. Ticket sales are limited, so you have to plan ahead!

Elk Mountain resort continues to sell tickets at the window in person, and ticket sales are not limited. According to their website, online ticket sales are coming soon. Lift lines are definitely something to contend with, but lively, happy crowds--wearing the required masks--make the experience fun and jovial.

In the hills of Morris, Pa., Ski Sawmill Family Resort has enjoyed a busy year. Like Ek Mountain, Ski Sawmill opted to not open their tubing hill this winter due to COVID-19 concerns, but the entire mountain is open for ski and snowboard enthusiasts--and the snow continues to fall on the slopes!

All resorts encourage skiers and boarders to use their cars as "home base" instead of the lodges, which are open at 50% capacity for visitors. Instead of the lengthy boot- and coat-shedding warm-up breaks, skiers and boarders are encouraged to limit their time indoors and even picnic at their vehicles in the parking lot. The restrictions, for the most part, appear not to have limited the fun!

In general, ski resorts have adopted the following adjustments:

No carry-in coolers, bags, or pack lunches

Visitors encouraged to use their cars as “home base”

Increased cleaning of high-traffic areas

Pre-scheduled rentals by submitting paperwork 48 hours ahead at resorts that accommodate this

Lesson sizes kept to no more than six participants

All employees and instructors are masked; patrons are asked to be masked in lodge areas and in lift lines

COVID-19 screenings every day for employees at all resorts

Increased staff training on COVID-19 protocols

SKi Patrol training is limited this year, but Patrol is active

Lodging is still available; enhanced cleaning takes place between stays

Ticketing is done either online in advance, or resorts request that one representative per group approaches the counter to purchase tickets

“Going into 2020-2021 season was very worrisome," said Mike Knefley, owner of Ski Sawmill. “Most of our groups had cancelled or just couldn't make it work with the regulations or restrictions that were in place. School clubs that typically fill the resort weeknights with kids were not allowed to come this year." It seemed that COVID-19 might put the clamps on the ski/snowboard scene as well.

Pull Quote “It's just great to see such a boost into a sport that means so much to me. Kids are putting down their video games, setting aside their computers, and begging parents to get them outside to play in the snow... thats great!” -- Mike Knefley, Ski Sawmill Family Resort

“With all that being said, in my 20 years being at Ski Sawmill this has got to be one for the record books,” said Knefley. He reports seeing families, couples, and students come out in much larger numbers than ever before.

The groundhog's shadow is, in fact, happy news for those who love the fun and recreation that winter brings. Just remember to watch road conditions and check for alerts, drive safely, lift with your legs when you go out to shovel, and don't forget to play in it!

“I've seen people come together in ways this year I've never seen before,” Knefley said. “Neighbors helping neighbors, kids helping kids, nurses and teachers contributing countless extra hours of work, donations from random benefactors to people or businesess in need. Thanks to everyone for making that change for the better. If you get a chance to enjoy this snow this year I promise you won't regret it!”