New York City, NY. - Every sports movie needs a training montage, but which is the best of the best?

Sports nutrition brand Myprotein teamed up with a group of personal trainers to compare 35 of the most iconic training montages in cinema, ranking each one based on 10 criteria.

Comparisons include Rotten Tomatoes scores and box office gross, the difficulty of the workouts depicted, and the level of improvement shown. Each film was then given a score out of 100.

Before deciding what the best movie training montage is, one must first determine what makes a great training montage.

Seven personal trainers: Rob Hemingway, Claire Williamson, Andrew McDonald, Isabel Leonel, Daniel Hall, Lucy Burns, and Sam Lyne took a movie break to investigate the workouts shown in each film and the character's improvement.

Taking the top spot with a score of 76.23 is the iconic training sequence from Disney's "Mulan."

Though it probably doesn't need to be summarized due to its popularity, here's the gist of it: the titular character based on the folk heroine 花木蘭 (who may or may not have actually existed) disguises herself as a man to join the Chinese army, thus saving her aging father from being drafted.

She strives to prove herself to Captain Li Shang as the catchy "I'll Make a Man Out of You" plays in the background. Mulan overcomes every obstacle set before her and even outperforms the other recruits during the heroic montage!

Andrew McDonald, one of the personal trainers involved in the research, had the following to say about Mulan’s training scene:

“As well as the physical, the mental side of this challenge must be applauded, with Mulan disguising herself as a man to train, risking further dishonor and potential death! Then the physical transformation – this is the definition of zero to hero."

"Having been kicked out halfway through, she takes it upon herself to prove everyone wrong, tackling the impossible climb and further highlighting her mental resolve. Plus the song choice can’t be overlooked! I’d imagine a fair few people will be adding this to their next gym playlist!," McDonald continued.

Second place is also not "Rocky" - It's "The Matrix," with a score of 65.76. In this scene, Neo has training programs uploaded directly into his brain and quickly becomes a pro at hand-to-hand combat, then puts his skills to the test in an epic fight against Morpheus.

Out of the 35 films judged, "Over the Top" scored last place with only 18.6 points. Sylvester Stallone, as trucker Lincoln Hawk, strives to become a champion arm wrestler and reconnect with his estranged son.

The questionable training montage features Stallone using his truck as gym equipment, doing curls off of the front bumper and tricep pull-downs in the cab.

For the full ranking list and an accompanying list of the best training montage songs, check out the Myprotein blog.