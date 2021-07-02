Springfield, Va. -- The tradition of naming boats started over a thousand years ago, when sailors named vessels after gods, goddesses, or saints hoping to bring good fortune to their travels. The tradition continues even today.

The names of boats, however, are a reflection of the times in which we live. For example, "Social Distancing" has taken the Number Two spot on the list of the top ten boat names in 2021.

The top ten list was determined by BoatUS with a tally of names that have been requested through BoatUS's graphics service.

2021's Top Boat Names

#1: Andiamo

An Italian word meaning "Let's Go," this name has been in the top ten list on occasion in past years, but this is the first time that it has seized the number one spot.

#2: Social Distancing

A term that we're all tired of hearing, recycled for a more joyous purpose. Physical distancing is a lot more fun when you're out on the water, and boating gives people space to rejuvenate during a wild few years.

#3: Grace

An elegant, refined, and timeless name. This owner may have chosen a vessel with the classic lines – a bit of tumblehome, a raked stern and overhanging bow. There may even be Grey Poupon aboard.

#4: Shenanigans

Moving up from Number Seven last year, owners choosing this name are definitely up to something! Boats neighboring with Shenanigans might be subject to playful pranks. Make sure your binoculars don't have charcoal smudged along the eyepieces' edge before you use them!

Tips for naming a boat DiscoverBoating.com offers these seven tips for naming a boat: 1. Keep it short -- 1, 2, or at the most 3 words is all you need 2. Name it after a loved one (or a long-running flame) 3. Choose something that reflects your profession or hobby 4. Clever puns and double meanings get bonus points 5. A boat name should both reflect the identity of the owner, and the type of vessel 6. Songs, movies, or cultural arts are acceptable inspiration 7. Be funny! Get a laugh.

#5: Cool Change

Moving up from Number Eight last year, this term refers to the change from a hot summer day to a cool afternoon breeze with thunderstorms ahead. The term originated in Australia and is the subject of a pop song by Little River Band.

#6: Island Time

Knocked down from the Number Two spot last year, you know that the owner of this boat is here to chill. The owner of this boat is literally on Island Time!

#7: Knot on Call

Moving up from Number Nine last year, this name is typically chosen by medical professionals, though it may also be used by workers who are always available to the office thanks to modern technology.

#8: Mojo

Got yours back yet? Boating regains this owner’s energy and enthusiasm.

#9: Freedom

This name first appeared on the Top Ten list after 9/11 and has remained a mainstay ever since.

#10: Serenity

An all-time favorite that took the top spot last year, this name may indicate the owner’s need to find time away from a high-stress job (or family). It’s often a name found on sailing vessels.

To view this and past Top Ten lists, visit BoatUS's Top Ten list archive.