COVID-19 caused many changes in everyday life, and according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, food safety is about to be added to the list.

In the coming weeks, the FDA will roll out the blueprint for the New Era of Smarter Food Safety - a digital, transparent, and hopefully better approach to food safety. The new system will be based on technology and modern approaches that have been developed over the past year.

The FDA had been planning some changes and updates over the past year using input from food safety experts, consumers, food industry workers, technology firms, federal/state regulatory partners, academics, and international regulatory agencies. Now, the FDA is integrating new lessons about times of crisis from COVID-19 into their plans.

“The challenges we’ve faced during the pandemic have made it clear that the goals we set forth in the New Era blueprint are more important now than ever,” says Frank Yiannas, FDA’s Deputy Commissioner for Food Policy and Response. “Some of them, like enhanced traceability, are particularly meaningful in light of recent events."

Digital tracing of products through the supply chain

Digital technology such as blockchain, which connects blocks of information in a public database, make it easier to track and trace food products as they make their way through the supply chain; from the time they are grown, harvested, or manufactured to market shelves. Tracing is essential to finding the sources of foodborne illnesses and removing dangerous items from circulation.

When the U.S. began to deal with COVID-19, many grocery stores were temporarily out of certain foods while farmers were stuck dumping milk and plowing under crops because restaurants and schools closed unexpectedly. Enhanced tracing may have been able to help the FDA and food industry anticipate the sudden supply and demand imbalance and take steps to mitigate damage.

Better protections for online food orders

Ordering food online isn't new, but an increase in online ordering for home delivery made the FDA consider safety implications of delivered food. How does a customer know that the food was produced, packed, and transported safely?

The New Era of Smarter Food Safety will work to set standards for temperature control, cross contamination prevention, and other safety issues for food ordered online.

Developing a culture of food safety

Prior to COVID, food safety culture was mostly the responsibility of farm workers and food facility staff. The global crisis made FDA officials realize that the food safety culture needs to extend to the home, too. Work should be done to keep everyone involved in farms, processing plants, and other food supply chain links safe, but the system should also educate the public about best food safety practices during home cooking.

In other words: the government, industries, and consumers must all work together to keep each other safe.

“What we have learned from the pandemic is that we’re on the right track with the New Era of Smarter Food Safety. The steps that we’ll take will prepare us to protect the safety of our food supply, no matter what challenges we face,” he says. “We will get there together, stronger and more resilient than ever.”