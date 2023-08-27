Laurelton, Pa. — On the second and fourth Fridays in September, October, and November, the shed adjacent to the library will be opened for big bargain book sales.

Patrons can fill a bag with books for $20 or purchase individual books for $1 per hardcover and 50 cents per paperback book. DVDs and puzzles will also be on sale.

Books for all ages and in several different genres will be available.

All funds raised will be used at the West End Library to continue providing materials and services for the community to enjoy. For additional information or possible volunteer opportunities, contact Library Director Wendy Rote at 570-922-4773.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.