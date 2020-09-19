Laurelton, Pa. -- The West End Library will hold a drive-thru book sale on Saturday, October 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the West End Library parking lot, 45 Ball Park Road. During the sale, bags of books are sold for $5 each and filled with a mix of hardcover and paperback books.

Certain genres of books can be requested, either as part of a pre-order or on the day of the event. Pre-order by calling the library at (570) 922-4773. Pre-orders will be accepted through Friday, October 9 and may be picked up at the library on October 12, 13, 15, or 16 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or on the day of the event. Payment is due at pick up.

Cars will be allowed, one at a time, to drive up and request a certain genre or a mixed bag. Books will be placed in the trunk or back seat of a buyer's car. Masks are required.

All funds raised will be used at the West End Library to continue providing materials and services for the community to enjoy. For additional information, please contact Wendy Rote, Library Director, at (570) 922-4773.