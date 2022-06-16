Laurelton, Pa. — The West End Library in Laurelton is encouraging families to get outdoors by letting cardholders borrow special backpacks.

The "Exploration Backpacks," containing basic gear and guides, are part of the library's collection of non-traditional materials, which also includes Wi-Fi hotspots, tools, museum passes, and fishing poles.

Each Exploration Backpack may be checked out by a Union County Library System cardholder for a period of two weeks. The bags contain two small insect catching nets; a magnifying glass; binoculars; insect catching scissors; local hiking trail suggestions; a day hike checklist; scavenger hunt sheets; animal track guide; and other helpful materials.

All backpacks and their contents were donated by the Muddy Paws Explorers’ group of Central Pennsylvania.

“The Muddy Paws Explorers hope the guides, tools, and books in the backpack offer families that loan it from the library a fun way to learn how to safely explore and appreciate nature,” said Tammy Emert, group organizer.

Though any Union County Library System cardholder can check out the backpacks, they must be picked up and returned at the West End Library specifically.

