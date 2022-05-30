Wellsboro — On Friday, Wellsboro's sidewalks will be the home to a First Friday celebration from 4 p.m. to dusk with loads of free, fun, family-oriented activities, crafts, and games in front of several local businesses.

Visitors can participate in a sidewalk chalk contest, and adults are invited to sample local wines and ciders.

A highlight of First Friday is the opening of the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center's opening reception for two new exhibits from 6 to 8 p.m.: Sarah Wagaman’s “From Rocks and Streams to an Artist’s Dreams” will be on display in the Atrium Gallery and the Grand Canyon Photography Club members’ “Through the Years” exhibit will be on display in the Main Gallery.

From Rocks and Streams to an Artist's Dreams

Wellsboro artist Sarah Wagaman will be displaying works using her new technique: making striking pictures of people and landscapes from rocks that she finds. The reception for the exhibit from 6 to 8 p.m. on First Friday at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center is free and open to the public, and light refreshments will be available.

About five years ago while hiking and running, Wagaman's eye was repeatedly caught by creek beds and rock formations. She wanted to use them as inspirations for art, but disliked her first few attempts. Then, she discovered that she could create images from collected stones themselves: she found a new joy and appreciation for nature in her stone collages.

Wagaman commented: “The stones tell a story in and of themselves. There is just something about rocks that speaks to us on a primitive level and makes us want to find and keep them. And because they have been shaped and molded through the hands of time and nature’s incredible forces, they seem even more magnificent and resilient.”

For nearly 27 years, Sarah Wagaman has taught art and is well-known in the community for her work with kids and her photography. She has won several state awards, regional contests, has been published nationally, and recently received her second International Regional Magazine Association Award. Her work can be seen in Mountain Home Magazine and locally at Penn Wells Lodge, Wellsboro Family Practice, Mansfield Family Practice, and the Mansfield Practice and Administration building.

Sarah's art can also be viewed on her website and on Instagram at @Swagaman2018 and @justmyrocks.

More rock art will be on display at "Dickens of a Christmas" in December and events at Stony Fork's Heritage Farm shop.

The Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center is located at 134 Main Street in Wellsboro, behind the Green Free Library. The galleries are open from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. For more information, contact the Gmeiner at 570- 724-1917 or director@gmeinerartculturalcenter.org.

