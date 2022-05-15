Wellsboro, Pa. -- Outdoor fun is in store for Wellsboro area residents as the Step Outdoors Springfest kicks off on March 21 weekend.

Free, family-friendly outdoor activities for all ages are being offered from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at at Hills Creek State Park, 111 Spillway Road, Wellsboro, PA 16901, seven miles northeast of Wellsboro in Charleston Township.

Special guest Smokey Bear will stop in for a visit with some great giveaways.

There will be kayaks, canoes, and stand-up paddle boards available for children and adults to try out on Hills Creek Lake. All equipment is provided for free. Mike Sidell, who founded and led the Mansfield University Kayak Club for 22 years, other volunteers, and park staff will assist anyone who needs help.

"Springfest provides the perfect opportunity to try before you buy," said Tim Morey, Hills Creek State Park Complex natural resource program specialist.

"We have youth-specific kayaks, which are easier to paddle and more maneuverable than what parents will find at most rental locations."

“Youngsters can also find out if they enjoy stand-up paddle boarding. Just stop by anytime during the event in clothes that can get wet. Youngsters can paddle with a parent or solo if the child wants to try it even for just a minute," Morey said.

"We can help people of all ages, including adults, improve their paddling skills. If they are having a problem, they can try a different boat and see if it's the boat or them. Many times, it's the boat," Morey noted.

Youth will have the opportunity to experience fishing on Hills Creek Lake with help from Jim Mucci, park naturalist. Fishing poles, bait and lures will be provided free to those who want to learn basic fishing skills. Fishing licenses are required for anyone 16 and older.

Tiadaghton Audubon Society volunteers will conduct short bird walks at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Those who don't have binoculars can borrow a pair.

The Tiadaghton Audubon Society station will offer free information about the local birding group, how to create bird-friendly backyard habitat, and eliminating bird strikes and Wellsboro’s designation as a Bird Town community.

Those interested in enjoying birds and butterflies, and helping Mother Earth at the same time, can start in their own backyards, one native plant at a time. Stop by the Native Plant display and learn about the super foods everyone should have in their yards.

The Mountain Modelaires R/C Airplane Club of Wellsboro, an Academy of Model Aeronautics chartered club, will have a display of radio controlled airplanes and helicopters. Children eight and older along with their parents can assemble a rubber band-powered airplane to fly and take home, while supplies last. All materials will be provided free.

Members of the Wellsboro Area Senior High School Grand Canyon FFA will teach those interested to make compostable plant pots out of newspapers and plant seedlings in them to take home.

At the Tioga County Woodland Owners Association booth, members will talk about ways to improve backyard habitat without spending a lot of money. Willow and dogwood cuttings will be available for people to take home with a quick, in-person instructional about how to successfully plant them in their yards.

Children and adults can go on a self-led hike using park maps as a guide and bring their bikes and wear helmets (required by law) to ride at the park.

The concession stand will be open during the event with snacks, lunch and beverages.

To learn more about Springfest or for directions, email hillscreeksp@pa.gov, call (570) 724-4246 or visit http://www.stepoutdoors.org.

