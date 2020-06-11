Wellsboro -- Jeff and Sally Jones of Between Two Rivers maple products are planning to attend the Wellsboro Growers' Market from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. this Thursday, June 11, and every Thursday through October 8.

In 2009, following his retirement from the Wellsboro Area School District as a guidance counselor and reading and history teacher, Jeff Jones returned to making maple syrup - something he lacked time to do for about 20 years.

"I was around six years old when I started helping my dad gather sap and make syrup on our family farm in Mosherville, Bradford County," Jeff said. "That was 60 years ago. I grew up doing it. My sister and brother-in-law now run a business on the farm and my brother and his family live there, too. Between work and marrying and raising children, I didn't have time to make maple syrup. Now I consider it my retirement job."

Jeff began his teaching career in 1978 with the Oswayo Valley School District in Shinglehouse. In 1986, he started teaching in the Wellsboro Area School District. That same year, the family moved to a home in Lawrenceville and in 1993 to their current home in Charleston Township. For the past 27 years, the Joneses have lived off Sheer Road, near Arnot Road. "Our four children are Wellsboro High School graduates," Jeff said.

Several years after he and his wife Sally had started making their own maple syrup, they purchased a larger stainless steel evaporator so they could keep up with demand.

“We started by tapping trees on our own property and making syrup for ourselves. and then, because it didn’t take a lot of extra equipment, also made maple cream, maple sugar and maple candy," Jeff explains.

“Today, we are tapping about 500 maple trees all together, including 300 of our own plus an additional 200 on three neighbors’ properties with their permission. We use tubing and a vacuum pump collection system. It generates more sap," said Jeff.

“Usually, we collect sap well into April but stopped in March due to the mild winter. We probably gathered about 3500 gallons of sap and made 62 gallons of syrup compared to last year when we collected about 5000 gallons of sap and processed 100 gallons of syrup."

Due to a rotator cuff injury, Jeff couldn't use his right arm. "I could only use my left. If it weren’t for my wife, our 37-year-old son Brad and Drew Simcox, Wellsboro First Baptist Church assistant pastor, we wouldn’t have had any maple products this year," he said.

Asked how he came up with the name Between Two Rivers Maple Products, Jeff laughed. "I tell people our property is between the Mississippi River and the Nile. Actually, the name comes from my son Tom who remembered a story I had told him during a thunderstorm about the water dividing on the roof of our house into two separate rivers, the Susquehanna River and its West Branch," said Jeff.

“We give maple syrup to our children, other family members, the neighbors who allow us to tap their trees and friends as well as sell it at the Wellsboro Growers' Market."

If there is a downpour or constant, heavy rain, the market will be canceled. Email wellsborogrowersmarket@gmail.com for updates on who and what will be at the market. Vendors who want to participate are asked to contact Thomas Putnam at (570) 439-2000.

The Wellsboro Growers' Market Steering Committee asks all vendors and customers to wear a mask while at the market and to stay at least six feet from each other.