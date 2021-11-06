Wellsboro, Pa. -- Hunters and shooters, join the Nessmuk Rod and Gun Club in celebrating this season. The club will host an outdoor, running deer shoot on Sunday, Nov. 7, and an indoor training shoot series starting on Tuesday, Nov. 9.

Running deer shoot

This Sunday, Nov. 7 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine, the Nessmuk Rod and Gun Club is hosting its second running deer shoot at the club's outdoor range at 4646 Route 287, 6.5 miles south of Wellsboro in Delmar Township. Club members and the public are invited to participate.

The third and last shoot will be on Sunday, Nov. 14.

The shooter with the highest score in the last round this Sunday will win a frozen turkey. A special round for youth 17 and under will also be held with the one shooting the highest score winning a gift certificate from Cooper's Sporting Goods in Mansfield.

The running deer paper target is fixed to a four-foot by three-foot wooden frame that is mounted on wheels on a cable. The target is pulled along the cable from left to right at 100 yards from the shooting area. Only one shooter is allowed to be on the range per pass. Safety gear and eye and ear protection are required to participate.

A sign-up will be held before each round of shooters.

The fee to participate is $2 per pass with a limit of two shots per pass. The fee will be split with 50 percent going to the shooter with the highest score per round and the other 50 percent to the club.

Indoor shoots

This coming Tuesday, Nov. 9, the Nessmuk Rod and Gun Club will begin hosting rifle and handgun shoots at its indoor range. The shoots are open to members and the public and will end on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

The fee is $3 for members and $5 for non-members.

Handgun shoots will be at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, Nov. 9, 16, 23 and 30. Any caliber handgun can be used provided the bullet is either lead or cast; no brass or jacketed ammunition is allowed. Each handgun shooter will be given five targets for 10 rounds each.

Rifle shoots will be at 6 p.m. on Thursdays, Nov. 11, 18 and 25. Only those with .22 caliber rifles will be allowed to shoot at the indoor range and will each be given one target with 10 bullseyes.

The club’s indoor range is heated and has seven indoor shooting stations.