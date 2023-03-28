Williamsport, Pa. — Cate Wenrich wants to help you find the calm within the storms of life. She is the owner of Tula Virya Yoga Studio which has been in Williamsport for about three years. Tula Virya is Sanskrit for "balanced energy."

The practice of yoga has been around for a very long time, with written evidence traced back to more than 5,000 years ago, although some researchers think that yoga may be up to 10,000 years old, according to yogabasics.com.

The benefits of practicing yoga are well documented. Wenrich highlighted a few reasons, including increasing strength, balance, and flexibility. She said that yoga also increases energy levels, balances metabolism, and can aid in weight loss. For many, yoga is about low impact stress management and connecting with a supportive community.

"We have built a strong, supportive community, not only within our studio but we also practice 'Karma' yoga to serve others in need," said Wenrich. Karma yoga is another form of balanced energy--a service to others through action. "Yes, we can meditate and send positive vibes, but by holding a 'donation base event' or class, I'm taking action," she said. "The folks who attend are taking action through their donation."

The charity sessions benefit area nonprofits, including the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, SPCA, and Family Promise.

Tula Virya Yoga, with its seven instructors, offers a wide variety of yoga classes including gentle, detox, balance, barre, hot, flow, chakra, and sound bath. Wenrich said different people are drawn to different classes out of curiosity, wanting to explore, and to look deeper within. "But maybe it's as simple as the movement, breath work, and community. Each day it could be a different reason," she said.

According to Wenrich, their average yoga class size is between six and eight people; however some classes, like hot yoga, attract 10 or more. "Depending on the offering, we often set class size limits. This ensures that each student will have the needed props or space," said Wenrich.

Wenrich is a RYT-500 (Registered Yoga Teacher with 500+ hours of training). All registered yoga teachers begin their training at 200 hours then can add additional training. Wenrich has recently received her YACEP certification (Yoga Alliance Certified Education Provider). "With this certification, I can provide continuing education programs for other yoga teachers. I'm currently creating a course I hope to offer in the fall."

Tula Virya Yoga will be having a "Beginner Yoga Series" starting Thursday, April 8 at 6 p.m. Anyone who hasn't tried yoga before should feel comfortable attending as a first timer. Wenrich said that more details can be found on their Facebook event page or by emailing the studio at tulaviryayoga@gmail.com. A list of all of their class offerings is available on their website.

Tula Virya Yoga is located at 1764 E. 3rd Street in Williamsport.

