Trouble sticking with those New Year's resolutions? Keep tabs on our Sunday series on making yourself your priority in 2023.

In the context of personal growth and development, practice refers to the specific actions and habits engaged on a regular basis in order to improve and achieve their goals. These habits can take different forms and be tailored to individual needs and interests.

As an example, a person might engage in a daily mindfulness practice in order to improve their mental well being and reduce stress. They might set aside time each day to meditate, journal, or reflect on thoughts and feelings. Other examples include physical exercise, reading, therapy, and learning a new skill or language.

Specific activities in practice are going to be determined by goals and desires for growth. No two people’s practices are the same. Each will have unique activities and features that will help propel towards the desired outcome and goals.

A person's practice will depend on the specific goal. Becoming more self-aware, developing better relationships, or building a successful career are common goals. In this context, a person might develop a specific set of practices to help achieve these goals, such as developing better communication skills or studying the field they want to work in.

Personal practice is any consistent activity or habit that a person engages in with the purpose of improving themselves, their well being, or reaching a specific goal. This is unique to the individual and needs to be done consistently and with intention.

About the author Jerry Frear is a highly experienced transformation coach, executive coach, and business coach. With more than 30 years of experience as a pastor and digital marketer, Jerry has a wealth of knowledge and expertise to draw upon in his coaching practice. He is dedicated to helping people become their best selves, and believes that there is something we can do every day to become better. If you have any questions or would like to connect with Jerry, you can email him at jerry@jerryfrear.com or visit his website at www.jerryfrear.com.

