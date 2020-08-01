If you've been outside this summer, you've probably come across this hardy plant. Known as a "Broadleaf" or "Broadleaf Plantain." It grows best in rocky, disturbed soil and often sets up shop in side-walks, rocky pathways, between crop rows, or even in your own backyard.

A non-native species, the Broadleaf came to the United States during the 1600s by allegedly hitching a ride with Puritan colonists. The Native Americans referred to the plant as the “White Man’s Footprint,” because it thrived in the ecosystems disturbed by the European colonial settlements.

While the invasive species can be an intractable weed, the Broadleaf is also be a rich resource for wilderness first-aid, herbal healing, and a delicious ingredient for your next summer salad.

The plant is a go-to remedy for hikers, backpackers, and outdoor enthusiasts suffering from bug bites, bee stings, and nettle leaf or poison ivy rashes. The plant draws toxins from the body with its astringent nature.

Additionally, it can be used as a quick solution for small wounds or scrapes. The plant has coagulating properties which help facilitate blood clotting. Bandage the area and allow the plantain to work its magic for 4-12 hours. It also makes a great topical remedy for hemorrhoid pain.