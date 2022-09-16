Harrisburg, Pa. — "Strengthening support saves lives." That's the idea behind a statewide push to bring suicide awareness to the foreground in September, Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

“So many Pennsylvanians of all ages, backgrounds, and identities live with mental health issues or experience times of personal crisis that leave them feeling isolated, alone, and hesitant to seek help for a variety of reasons," said Human Services Deputy Secretary for Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services Kristen Houser.

The isolation and worry caused by COVID-19, uncertain economic climate, and increased inflation have created additional challenges for individuals—from students to seniors—and families who are trying to make ends meet.

"These are real people—our friends, neighbors, acquaintances, and ourselves,” Houser continued. "You are not alone, and no matter what it is you are facing, your experiences are valid, and you do not have to carry the weight of these situations by yourself. Free, caring, and confidential help is available, and using these resources can save lives.”

Approximately 1.2 million adults attempt suicide annually in the United States, with more than 85 percent reporting having made a suicide plan prior to their attempt, according to the Department of Human Services.

In 2020, the most recent year that data is available, approximately 1,700 people died by suicide in Pennsylvania.

Mental health affects everyone

Hotlines for help There are specific resources to help people in all types of situations. Suicide and Crisis Lifeline: 988

Maternal Mental Health Hotline: 1-833-9-HELP4MOMS

Veteran Crisis Line: 1-800-273-TALK

Agristress Mental Health Hotline: 833-897-2474

Disaster Distress Helpline: 1-800-985-5990

Get Help Now Hotline (substance use disorders): 1-800-662-4375

PA Sexual Assault Helpline: 1-888-772-7227

National Domestic Violence Helpline: 1-800-799-7233

Mothers

“Suicide is a public health issue that affects us all as a society,” said Dr. Denise Johnson, acting secretary of health and Pennsylvania physician general. Johnson is a trained OB/GYN doctor, specifically sharing information for mothers.

"By calling 1-833-9- HELP4MOMS, mothers are just one call or text away from help to work through their mental health and the range of emotions that come with motherhood,” she said.

Veterans

Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, calls veterans a "proud and humble group. Our veterans have served us in times of need and now we commit to assisting them. If you know a veteran, especially one in crisis, take the time to let them know you care. With a little effort, together we can reduce the high rate of veteran suicide,” Schindler said.

Farmers

“Agriculture is among the most stressful and isolating industries,” said Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. “If our businesses shut down, we don’t eat. When the pressure mounts, the Pennsylvanians who feed us day in and day out should know there is a place to turn, and someone who understands and can help," Redding continued.

"Pennsylvania’s AgriStress mental health hotline is only a call or a text away, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, at 833-897-2474.”

Senior citizens

Older adults are at greater risk for social isolation than other age groups.

“Given the current size and projected increase in Pennsylvania’s older adult population, we need to ensure adequate access to resources and supports to meet the demand for mental health services," said Secretary of Aging Robert Torres.

"We know that social isolation adversely impacts older adults and can lead to feelings of loneliness and depression that can negatively affect their physical and mental health status,” Torres continued.

Students

“It might be easy to think that there are few students at risk of suicide in the commonwealth, but recent data has shown that last year, 20 percent of Pennsylvania youth seriously considered suicide. That’s one in five kids in our commonwealth,” said Acting Secretary of Education Eric Hagarty.

988 for everyone

This summer, the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline officially launched nationwide, streamlining call and text access to the national lifeline that provides no-cost crisis response support 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

With the national launch of 988, Pennsylvania’s 14 lifeline call centers are continuing to provide support for individuals considering suicide or self-harm, or experiencing a mental health crisis or emotional distress as well as for people looking for help for a loved one.

While 85 percent of calls are triaged and de-escalated without deploying in-person services, if needed, a call or text to 988 can activate a mobile mental health crisis team or other emergency response services that will arrive on site and provide therapeutic interventions, make referrals for outpatient services, or transportation for further evaluation.

Callers to 988 can also connect with the Veterans Crisis Line or assistance in Spanish.

“Suicide is one of the most preventable causes of death,” said Dr. Matthew Wintersteen, vice chair of Prevent Suicide PA.

“Prevent Suicide PA is pleased to partner with so many of Pennsylvania’s state departments and agencies to highlight the importance of a comprehensive public health approach to reducing the morbidity and mortality associated with suicide.”

