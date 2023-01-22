Trouble sticking with those New Year's resolutions? Keep tabs on our Sunday series on making yourself your priority in 2023.

Self-care has become a buzzword in recent times, but some people have negative reactions due to a lack of understanding in terminology.

It is often seen as a trend or passing fad, but self-care is actually an important aspect of maintaining physical, mental, and emotional well being. It involves taking care of oneself through activities that promote health, relaxation, and overall happiness. Far too often it is overlooked or neglected in our fast-paced, modern lives.

When we neglect our needs, we become vulnerable to illness, burnout, and negative emotions. On the other hand, when we prioritize self-care, we are better able to cope with the challenges and demands of daily life and enjoy a greater sense of well being.

There are many forms of self-care, and what works for one person may not work for another. Some common self-care activities include exercising, eating a healthy diet, getting enough sleep, engaging in hobbies and creative pursuits, and spending time with loved ones. Other self-care practices might include meditation, journaling, or seeking support from a therapist or counselor.

It's important to remember that self-care is not selfish; it is necessary for our overall wellbeing and ability to care for others. In fact, when we prioritize self-care, we are better able to show up and be more present and supportive. We have a desire within us that drives us to want to show up for our community, but we can not be fully engaged unless our own batteries are charged. Self-care is a way to charge up.

If you've been neglecting your own self-care, it's time to make it a priority. Start by identifying specific needs and finding activities that nourish your mind, body, and spirit.

Remember, self-care is not a one-time event; it's an ongoing practice that requires commitment and effort. But the rewards, improved health, happiness, and well being, are well worth the effort.

About the author Jerry Frear is a highly experienced transformation coach, executive coach, and business coach. With more than 30 years of experience as a pastor and digital marketer, Jerry has a wealth of knowledge and expertise to draw upon in his coaching practice. He is dedicated to helping people become their best selves, and believes that there is something we can do every day to become better. If you have any questions or would like to connect with Jerry, you can email him at jerry@jerryfrear.com or visit his website at www.jerryfrear.com.

