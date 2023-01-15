Trouble sticking with those New Year's resolutions? Keep tabs on our Sunday series on making yourself your priority in 2023.

Transformation can be a challenging and often difficult journey, but it is ultimately a rewarding one that can lead to a better and more fulfilling life. This process of self-improvement and personal growth requires making positive changes to one's thoughts, behaviors, and actions. One of the biggest challenges in beginning the process of transformation is taking the first step.

As the Chinese proverb says “a journey of one thousand miles begins with the first step.”

That first step is the most important and starts with the desire to change. This must come from within. It is this drive and determination that will propel them forward and help them to overcome any challenges or setbacks they may encounter along the way.

There are many reasons why a person wants to undergo personal transformation. Some will want to improve their physical health, while others want to develop new skills or knowledge. Improving relationships or seeking purpose and meaning in life are other goals that transformation can satisfy.

Regardless of the specific reason, it is important for the desire to change to be strong and genuine. Without a true desire to change, it is easy to become distracted or discouraged. Then the transformation process can quickly lose momentum.

One way to strengthen the desire to change is to seek support and guidance from others. Therapy, coaching, or simply seeking the support of friends and loved ones, by having a strong support system can provide motivation, encouragement, and accountability.

Transformation is only possible when the desire to change is greater than the challenges that will be faced. Having the “want to” provides the strength needed to persevere through the transformation process.

About the author Jerry Frear is a highly experienced transformation coach, executive coach, and business coach. With more than 30 years of experience as a pastor and digital marketer, Jerry has a wealth of knowledge and expertise to draw upon in his coaching practice. He is dedicated to helping people become their best selves, and believes that there is something we can do every day to become better. If you have any questions or would like to connect with Jerry, you can email him at jerry@jerryfrear.com or visit his website at www.jerryfrear.com.

