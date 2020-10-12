North Wales, Pa. – PA Lyme will host a Virtual Lyme Impact Series on Tuesday, Oct. 12 to discuss neuropsychiatric complications of Lyme Disease.

Dr. Marina Makous will present recent fundamentals and updates presented at the September conference of The International Lyme and Associated Diseases Society.

The information session via Zoom webinar, will run from 7-8:15 p.m.

Registration is limited to the first 100 people but the webinar will be live streamed to the PA Lyme Resource Network Facebook Page.