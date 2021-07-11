Harrisburg, Pa. - The states Department of Human Services issued a reminder to Pennsylvanians that assistance is available through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

The program can help those who have been affected by COVID-19, and are facing eviction to pay past due or upcoming rent, utility bills, and other costs necessary to retain safe housing.

The department also wanted to reminded residents that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are enforcing a final extension of the federal moratorium on evictions through July 31, 2021.

Those who are experiencing housing instability or who are at risk of eviction shouldn't wait until the moratorium ends to start an ERAP application.

“Having a safe, stable place to call home is foundational to good health and overall well-being. The CDC’s eviction moratorium has been critical in helping people stay housed and avoid a wave of evictions and homelessness as Pennsylvania and the nation experience continued economic insecurity, but we must prepare for what may come when the moratorium ends,” said Meg Snead, acting secretary of the Department of Human Services.

“I urge any Pennsylvanian who is having trouble paying rent or utilities or who is concerned about losing their home to not wait and apply for ERAP today. This program is here to help, but please do not wait until you are in an especially difficult or desperate situation to start your application," the secretary continued.

Households may be eligible for up to 18 months of assistance to cover past-due or future rental and/or utility payments.

The amount of a household’s monthly rent or utility bills does not preclude eligibility, however, the amount of ERAP assistance provided to a household is determined by program administrators at the county level.

Assistance may be provided to a tenant for future rental payments, and for unpaid rental or utility arrears that were accrued on or after March 13, 2020 on a residential rental property.

Counties may choose to provide additional assistance to eligible households if funds remain available.

Either tenants or landlords can apply for this assistance, but a tenant does not need a landlord’s permission to apply and use this assistance. This program is an opportunity to help ease circumstances for both parties, so both landlord and tenants are strongly encouraged to work cooperatively to secure this stabilizing assistance.

To qualify for assistance, a household must be responsible to pay rent on a residential property and meet each of the following criteria:

One or more members of the household has qualified for unemployment benefits, had a decrease in income, had increased household costs, or experienced other financial hardships during or due to the COVID-19 pandemic

One or more members of the household can show a risk of housing instability or homelessness

The household has an income at or below 80 percent of the area's median income

Applicants must supply the following information:

Head of household's personal information

Income information for household members age 18 and older

Rental lease and amount owed

Landlord's name and contact information

If applying for utility assistance, applicants must provide utility expenses and provider information

About two-thirds of Pennsylvania counties have partnered with DHS to make ERAP applications available to their residents online.

The remaining counties opted to accept applications from county residents through their own application process.

Residents of all counties can visit COMPASS for information on how to apply for ERAP, including residents of counties that have developed their own process.

If a person tries to apply through COMPASS but indicates that they reside in one of the 22 counties with its own application, they will be provided with information about how to apply, including a link to the county application if available.

“For too many Pennsylvanians, this crisis has destabilized financial situations and further strained resources for those already living at or near the poverty line – forcing them to choose between meeting basic needs, paying for housing or utility costs, and keeping their families safe,” Snead added.

According to Snead, “ERAP has the potential to stabilize the lives of millions of Pennsylvanians in vulnerable housing situations and provide a reprieve to the residential rental industry and utility providers."

For more information on ERAP, promotional materials, program data, and to learn how to apply.

"This is our opportunity to invest in our long-term economic recovery and prevent a wave of evictions and homelessness that will create yet another public health crisis that could persist beyond the pandemic. Please do not wait – apply today," Snead added.

The ERAP was created through Act 1 of 2021 and expanded in the 2021-2022 state budget with over $1 billion in assistance available.

An additional $498 million in rental assistance was directly allocated to Pennsylvania’s largest counties by the federal government, making a total of $847 million available to support renters and landlords feeling the strain of economic insecurity across Pennsylvania.



