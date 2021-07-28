Area fitness instructor Buffy Kaiser is coming down to the finish line in the semi-finals to become the 2021 winner of Ms. Health and Fitness.

The international competition, which began in early June with 25,600 entries, is down to the final 64. Kaiser is able to receive votes until 10 p.m. Thursday, July 29.

The winner of the competition will be featured on the cover of HERS magazine and get to take home $20,000.

Kaiser, owner of EPIC Fitness, 1506 E. Third St., Williamsport, has a love for exercise and her clients. Kaiser recalls “running the roads when the world was still fast asleep,” and the sunrises it allowed her to witness as some of her favorite simple fitness and exercise memories in her life.

“I have a competitive spirit. No doubt, however, owning Epic has provided me the opportunity to continue to set new goals for myself and others. Physically, mentally, and intellectually.” she said about her goals and career. “I’m always looking beyond a trend to find the actual benefit to the body a training concept claims, then mastering a science-based approach. It keeps me always current and ready for anything.”

The mother of three and grandmother of six is a former Williamsport High School state champion sprinter. She references feeling overweight following her pregnancies as her motivation to get back into tip-top shape and return to her passion of exercise.

“The raw principle of what you put into it, you will get out of it. If you want to be better, train harder and smarter” Kaiser says.

After a friend nominated Kaiser for the competition, it is miraculous how her love and inspiration for health and fitness has catapulted her to the final 64 of the worldwide competition. With fewer than two days remaining, Kaiser needs help to move on to the finals and her chance at the grand prize.

Why does Kaiser wants to take home this crown? Aside from the honor, Kaiser would have a very personal appreciation for winning the competition, she said.

“Honestly, the cash prize. I have never needed or wanted external validation about my appearance or fitness abilities or skills. I simply enjoy what I do and helping people, but I am trying to hold on to my home after my divorce," Kaiser said.

"I was never the bread-winner but I couldn’t see giving up on helping people because I did’nt make enough money, so that’s the reason, trying to keep the home I raised my children in for 20 years.”

Learn more about Ms. Health and Fitness here and vote to move Kaiser into the next round. Voting anytime is free; however, for the remainder of Wednesday, “Warrior Votes” are able to be purchased and count as two votes. All proceeds raised via Warrior Votes goes directly to the Wounded Warrior Foundation.

Anyone who purchases a $50 warrior vote will receive two one-on one-training sessions with Kaiser at EPIC fitness that carry a normal price of $60 per hour.