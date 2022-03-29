Lewisburg, Pa. -- Many people are feeling a little deflated. Much like a flat basketball that doesn’t bounce as high as it should, people who are under-inflated tend to underperform, underproduce, and feel unhappy.

That is the concept of a new book, "Fully Inflated: Regain Your Bounce in Life" by local author Michael Patterson.

"I'm passionate about helping people reach their fullest potential," said Patterson.

With more than 20 years in the training and development industry, Patterson said he started outlining what would eventually become "Fully Inflated" back in 2017 as he traveled the country, working with organizations and individuals to enhance employee performance.

“I met a lot of people not living their personal best” said Patterson. “They were going through the motions; living life instead of leading their life. This was something I recognized everywhere I went, whether I was training and presenting in Newark, New Jersey or Paducah, Kentucky,” he said.

According to Patterson, the current environment is the right time for the launch of his book.

“The last two years have really exasperated the issue for a lot of people,” he said. “COVID, remote work and school, and limited social gathering has definitely had an effect. Now we're faced with high inflation and war in Ukraine. There are so many negative pressures; people deserve a timeout to focus on their passions and strengths, what fills them up with positive energy, and focus on living to their fullest potential.”

"Fully Inflated" details influences that have caused individuals to feel deflated and offers tips on how to overcome those obstacles and help readers reach their fullest potential, according to Patterson.

Topics include dealing with self-limiting beliefs, making choices, aligning your passion and strengths, and taking action.

Patterson relies on his years of experience and the people who have positively influenced him to provide motivational tips for his readers, he said.

The book is now available on Amazon in hardcover, paperback, and Kindle formats.

Visit his website to learn more.



