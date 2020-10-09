One Williamsport man will give the ultimate gift: a piece of himself, in the form of a living liver donation.

The community is rallying around 29-year-old Dustin Anello and his Aunt Kim Kerbacher to raise money this weekend for the upcoming liver transplant she will be receiving from him on Oct. 19.

Kerbacher, who is battling liver cancer, psoriasis, and Chrone’s Disease, was in complete shock upon finding out that Anello was a match for the transplant.

“My girls and granddaughter weren’t able to donate. The thing is he went and did it and I wasn’t aware. I had a gathering for the Fourth of July and he says to me, ‘I’m a match. I went to Pittsburgh and I’m a match,’” Kerbacher said of learning he secretly went and got tested.

To raise money for the pricey transplant and recovery ahead, the family will be hosting a cornhole tournament and fundraiser Sunday, Oct. 11 at 10:30 AM at Sacred Oak Vista.

“I’m grateful, I’m blessed, and humbled. This is so eye opening, I can’t thank people enough for everything they’ve done for me and are doing for me, especially a lot of people that don’t even know me. I’m speechless, I wasn’t expecting near what it’s become. It makes you realize with everything going on, how many people actually care,” Anello said about the response to aid him in this procedure.

Over 50 sponsors have contributed or donated to the benefit thus far. There will be raffles, eight live bands, food, a cornhole tournament, a Chinese auction, and 50/50.

Anello is a single father to four-year-old Tucker Anello and didn’t question for a second the opportunity to help his aunt if he was able to. Anello wants to help raise awareness about being a living donor now that he has a first-person view of the process and everything it’s entailed and will entail moving forward.

Anello and Kerbacher both have lauded the UPMC-Pittsburgh team and their doctors for the comfortability they have instilled in them leading up to the procedure.

Liver donation is unique compared to other organ donations. Anello will only lose 59% of the right lobe of his liver that will regenerate within six-to-eight weeks.

While Anello will have a lengthy road to recovery while being forced to abstain from work for 16-18 weeks, Kerbacher will spend 10 days in the hospital following her procedure and then must remain in Pittsburgh for two months to be close to the UPMC-Pittsburgh site in case of any complications.

“Everyone I’ve encountered in Pittsburgh has been awesome. I feel really good going out there. It’s a good feeling to know I’m in a place that they’re top in their field. The waitlist is a year and a half to almost two years. What he has to go through just to do it for me, I don’t think people understand the concept of what it involves. It’s so intense, his surgery will be 6-8 hours and my surgery will be up to 12 hours,” Kerbacher said.

Even amidst such a major and life-changing procedure the optimism is running rampant among the family. Kerbacher remains relaxed, while Anello is trying to stay busy and credits organizing the fundraiser as a great distraction to pass the time.

“I don’t think I’ll be nervous until Monday morning, that’ll be my moment, I’m trying to stay busy, remodel my house and get all this stuff done. In my head I’m just gonna donate and help my aunt out but clearly I know what’s happening but I don’t think it’ll sink in until the day,” said Anello.

“She’s always done things for me growing up, once her brother, my dad, passed away she was there more than anyone. She did more than enough for us growing up, she filled the void,” Anello said of his Aunt.

Anello and Kerbacher urge anyone willing or able to look into the option of being a living donor and are currently living the joy of having the opportunity to save a life, and have a life saved.

For more information on how to be a donor you can visit https://www.upmc.com/services/transplant.

The fundraiser will be held on Sunday rain or shine.