The end of November wraps up National Family Caregivers Month, but for caregivers living the role daily, the job continues.

And it’s not an easy job.

Family caregivers now encompass more than one in five Americans, increasing in the U.S. by 9.5 million between 2015 and 2020.

According to a national Caregiving in America survey that polled 170 respondents, caregivers spend, on average, 30.5 hours per week providing care, with 22% spending more than 40 hours weekly. For many, it’s a full time job.

However, separating people with disabilities, or who are elderly, from their communities is detrimental to their health. This is why Centers for Independent Living organizations focus their efforts to keep people with disabilities in their own homes.

“Without family caregivers, people with disabilities would be forced to turn to institutional care,” said Misty Dion, CEO of Roads To Freedom-Center for Independent Living (RTF-CIL).

Roads To Freedom-Center for Independent Living, 24 East Third Street, Williamsport, is an organization focused on educating the community, care providers, and consumers about the services and programs available in the community to support family caregivers.

Services include respite care, care management, referrals to a broad spectrum of services, transition help to bring a patient home from a nursing home, peer mentoring, training, and special services for youth.

What do home caregivers need?

Caregivers who responded to the Caregiving in America survey said they are interested in more information or resources about how to improve their own emotional and mental health and well-being.

Current caregivers identified emotional support for themselves (59%) as the top information or resource they need more of, followed by emotional support for the patient (48%), how to create time to rest or rejuvenate (44%), and financial support or assistance (32%).

Fifty-five percent of current caregivers said caring for their patient has had a significant negative impact on their stress level, with 53% citing a negative impact on anxiety levels.

Only one-fifth of current caregivers considered their health to be either "very good" or "excellent."

In addition to providing hands on care and emotional support, family caregivers are advocates and planners. Eight in 10 current caregiver respondents said they are involved in the decision-making for treatment plans. Nearly three-fourths said they recently discussed questions or concerns to the healthcare team that the patient hadn't brought up.

Only 14% of current caregivers said they felt well-prepared when they first started providing care, and 43% said they have regrets pertaining to patient care.

So, how can a family caregiver shift the focus of care on themselves periodically?

Basic tips for self-care are simple, but intentional:

take a walk

read a book

draw a bubble bath

take a catnap when needed

find a community

reach out for help when necessary

Resources abound online, including articles on helpful tips for family caregivers, online communities, and connections to experts.

Nearly three-fourths of current caregivers said they use condition-specific websites, and seven in 10 search the internet for information. At least a fifth also use prescription or manufacturer websites, Facebook, and online support groups or caregiver communities when they need more information or support.

For those who are in the midst of family caregiving, follow caregiveraction.org's final tip carefully: "Give yourself credit for doing the best you can in one of the toughest jobs there is!"

For more information on family caregiver resources, visit www.caregiveraction.org/family-caregiver-toolbox.

To learn more about the Center for Independent Living, visit www.cilncp.org.

Carrie Pauling contributed to this story.

