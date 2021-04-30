Lewisburg, Pa. - Community Health and Wellness at Evangelical Community Hospital will hold a series of screenings and support groups throughout the month of May. For the safety of all participants, masking is still required while in hospital facilities and during all in-person screenings and support groups. Physical distancing when possible and frequent hand sanitizing are also encouraged.

Screenings

Free Bone Density Screen: Thursday, May 13, 1 to 4 p.m., Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.

In order to qualify for a free bone density screen, a patient must not have had a DXA scan in the past two years; have not had a heel bone density test in the past year; and either be over the age of 65, post-menopausal, or pre-menopausal with high risk factors. Appointments required.

Skin Cancer Screen: Friday, May 21, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg.

This free screening, with Daria Keyser, DO, helps individuals recognize their own pattern of moles, freckles, and beauty marks. Being familiar with what is considered normal allows people to be more alert to changes in the number, size, shape, and color of pigmented areas that may be of concern. Appointments required.

Comprehensive Blood Screen: Wednesday, May 26, 6:30 to 11 a.m., Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.

A low-cost comprehensive blood screening can provide important details about your health, sometimes before symptoms of a condition surface, giving you and your physicians the power to plan ahead. $50 fee includes lipid panel (HDL, LDL, total cholesterol, and triglycerides), complete blood count, and CMP (blood sugar, electrolytes, calcium, protein, liver enzymes etc.). Appointments required.

Blood Pressure Screenings:

Tuesday, May 4, 10 a.m. to noon, Sunbury YMCA

Wednesday, May 19, 9 to 11 a.m., Lewisburg YMCA, Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness

Tuesday, May 25, 10 a.m. to noon, Milton YMCA

Blood pressure screenings are also available by appointment at Community Health and Wellness.

Blood Sugar Screenings: By appointment at Community Health and Wellness.

To set up an appointment for any screening that requires one, please call Community Health and Wellness at (570) 768-3200. Community Health and Wellness is located in the Professional Office Building on the Hospital’s main campus, Three Hospital Drive, Lewisburg, Pa., in Suite 116.

Support Groups

Bariatric: Wednesday, May 5, 6 p.m. at the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail. This spring walk will meet at the Lewisburg Farmer's Market and proceed down the trail. Masking and physical distancing are required.

Empty Arms: A support group for those who have lost a child, Monday, May 17 at 7 p.m. This group will be held virtually. Registration is required by calling (570) 768-3200. A link to connect online will be provided.