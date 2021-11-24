The very first full-spectrum CBD sparkling water was created by Beak & Skiff Apple Farms, a family owned hemp and apple farm in Upstate New York.

Beak & Skiff Research, the newest business division of Beak & Skiff Apple Farms, recently announced its organic, CBD-infused, sparkling water is available at all Wegmans locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia and North Carolina.

Customers can choose from subtly sweet Black Cherry and slightly tart Blood Orange flavors in 12oz cans, sold in packs of six.

Each can contains 20mg of full spectrum hemp extract, zero calories, zero sugar, and is gluten-free and Whole 30 approved. Beak & Skiff Research developed the first compliant USDA certified organic CBD sparkling water in the country using innovative equipment and operating procedures, according to the 110-year old company.

“As one of New York’s premier apple growers and producers of cider, hard cider, spirits, and wine, Beak & Skiff has a reputation for creating premium beverages that utilize high-quality ingredients. That approach continues as we diversify the family orchard to include sustainable, industrial hemp,” said Mack Hueber, General Manager of Beak & Skiff Research.

“We are proud of our CBD sparkling water and honored to have it available in the beloved grocery store, Wegmans. Our customers can confidently try our organic sparkling water and know it will make a great addition to their daily wellness – whether that be post-workout, pre-snooze or anytime they want to hydrate with a boost.”

Beak & Skiff Research’s CBD sparking water is made with full spectrum hemp extract grown in the middle of Beak & Skiff’s fifth generation apple orchard and processed at the company’s Hemp House facility located in Lafayette, New York.

CBD used in Beak & Skiff Research products is third party tested to ensure customers are getting a consistent and high-quality product. The third-party lab testing ensures each product is tested for potency (how much CBD is in it), purity (any residual solvents from extraction process), and pesticides. QR codes are located on each product for consumers to access third party lab testing results.

The 12 Fl oz. cans were specially designed using advanced infusion technology partner, Vertosa, to create a customized formula of water-soluble ingredients and liner to ensure optimal hemp ingredients that last in aluminum cans up to a year and can withstand pasteurization.



