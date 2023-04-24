Lewisburg, Pa. — Do you know someone who advocates on behalf of domestic violence survivors? Help one organization recognize and honor those who make a difference to victims of violence.

Transitions of PA, a crisis center in the Susquehanna Valley, is inviting nominations for the Pete Macky Advocacy Award. The Pete Macky award will be presented by Transitions during their annual auction on June 1 at Susquehanna University.

The Transitions Advocacy Award was inspired by Pete Macky's tireless advocacy on behalf of domestic violence victims for over four decades. The Advocacy Award recognizes individuals who work within "systems" to advocate for the improvement of victim services.

“Transitions recognizes that effective cross-systems collaboration is essential to supporting those that have been impacted by intimate and sexual violence," said Mae-Ling Kranz, CEO of Transitions. "Although the roles of individuals in other systems vary, we are fortunate to be connected to many partners in those systems who are dedicated to helping advocate and improve services on behalf of victims and survivors."

Nominations must be submitted online at transitionsofpa.org by May 3. To be considered for the nomination, the following criteria must be met:

Nominees must have made a measurable contribution and demonstrated impact upon victim services in the Susquehanna Valley.

Nominees must show a history of outstanding service in meeting the needs of victims in collaboration with Transitions, the Valley's Comprehensive Crime Victim Services Center.

Nominee must possess a spirit for positive change, which is reflected in enthusiasm for their work and in the results they have achieved.

Lastly, the nominee's impact can be at the local or statewide level.

To be eligible for award nomination, the nominee may be an "ally" organization (i.e. the courts and legal system, Evangelical Hospital, law enforcement, Bucknell and Susquehanna Universities) a former employee, or volunteer of Transitions.

Former recipients are Pete Macky, Marty Gates, Elizabeth DeCastro (posthumously), Detective Bill Neitz, Joel Wiest, and Carol Good. Current employees of Transitions are not eligible for nomination.

For additional information about the Pete Macky Advocacy Award, visit transitionsofpa.org or contact the organization at admin@transitionsofpa.org.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.