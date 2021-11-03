Lewisburg -- Evangelical Community Hospital is holding its annual Lights of Love giving campaign to support Hospice of Evangelical. Throughout November and December, gifts will be collected to support direct care and support of terminally ill patients and their families.

Lights of Love offers an opportunity to honor and remember family, friends, and loved ones by placing their names on the honoree listing. Being lit without a formal ceremony due to the pandemic, the Lights of Love tree will make its debut on Dec. 5, 2021 and then shine brightly at Hospice of Evangelical throughout December. Honorees and donors will be recognized in The Daily Item in January 2021 and special notifications will be provided to donors to share with honorees or their family members.

A video of the tree lighting will be available online at www.evanhospital.com/lightsoflove after December 5.

The 2021 Lights of Love Honorary Chairpersons for this year’s campaign are the family of Paul Snyder, lovingly referred to as Tom. Tom was cared for by his daughter, Brenda Swineford, and Tom’s wife, Gale.

Brenda is a retired and experienced hospice RN, who appreciated Hospice of Evangelical’s support in her role as daughter and caregiver. Her father was grateful for the laughter, the excellent care, the spiritual visits, and the gentle, loving touch of the Hospice staff who were always available for a phone call or visit.

Individuals wishing to make monetary donations to the 34th Annual Lights of Love in support of Hospice of Evangelical can do so through Dec. 29, 2021. Donations can be made by visiting www.evanhospital.com/lightsoflove or by calling Philanthropy and Donor Relations at (570) 522-2685.

Complete information about patient and caregiver services of Hospice of Evangelical is available at www.evanhospital.com/hospice.



