For more information, contact Jones at 570-549-2794 or jones_mk@yahoo.com.
Well Armed Woman Shooting Chapter of Tioga County to host #NOTME this Saturday
This Saturday, the Well Armed Woman Shooting Chapter, Tioga County is hosting a special shoot called #NotMe where women who have a passion for the shooting sports will get together to shoot three shots, one each for Empowerment, Prepared, and I Will Not Be A Victim.
The #NotMe Shoot will start at 10 a.m. at the Mill Cove Shooting Range, 3036 Mill Creek Road, Mansfield, PA 16933. It will immediately be followed by an open shoot. Both are free.
Women do not have to be a member of the "Well Armed Woman" chapter to participate in the shoots.
"This is a chance for women who are not members to come out and see what TWAW does," said Marilyn Jones. She and Patricia Butts co-chair the local TWAW chapter.
Those who want to participate in the #NotMe and open shoots need to bring their own pistol or revolver and 200 rounds of ammunition.
"If a woman doesn't have a pistol or revolver to take part in the #NotMe and/or open shoot, she may borrow a .22 semiautomatic to use, but will need to bring 200 rounds of .22 long rifle ammunition for the borrowed pistol," Jones said.
