Mansfield, Pa. – The Well Armed Woman Shooting Chapter of Tioga County will meet at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17 at the Lambs Creek Sportsman's Club, 339 Sportsman's Club Road, Mansfield, to discuss meeting plans for 2021 and hear from three guest speakers. The group, led by Marilyn Jones and Pat Butts, will follow Pennsylvania's COVID-19 protocols during the meeting.

Chris Wheeler from Mansfield University's Police Academy will talk to the group about deadly force and concealed carry laws. Robin Adams will discuss Asa's Place, which provides help to babies who are born with drug addictions. A third representative from Haven of Tioga County will speak about domestic violence and abuse, what Haven does for the community, and how the Well Armed Woman group can help.

New member applications will be available at the meeting. Women who don't own a firearm and want more information before making a purchase or want to find out about joining the chapter are invited to contact Jones at (570) 549-2794 or jones_mk@yahoo.com.