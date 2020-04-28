Sunbury, Pa. – Weis Markets is partnering with the online telehealth platform Healthie, an 'all-in-one' practice management and telehealth tool.

Using this platform, customers can consult with a Weis Markets Registered Dietitian in their area via video chat to manage any new or existing health conditions from the safety of their homes.

Using Healthie, Weis Markets Registered Dietitians can discuss the following health conditions and nutritional topics:

Type II Diabetes

High Blood Pressure/Cholesterol

Celiac Disease

Weight Control

Mindful Eating

Shopping and Cooking on a Budget

Kid-Friendly Recipes

Plant-Based Cooking

Basic Cooking Skills

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s particularly important for those managing pre-existing health conditions to have access to a credible nutrition expert,” said Beth Stark, Weis Markets Manager of Nutrition and Lifestyle Initiatives.

“Especially now, we are so pleased to share this unique tool with our shoppers to allow them to safely and conveniently connect with a member of the dietitian team to address any number of their needs from education on a diabetes eating pattern to recipe suggestions with basic pantry staples," Stark said.

Weis Markets’ customers in Pennsylvania, Maryland, and New Jersey can try virtual nutrition counseling with a Weis Markets Registered Dietitian through Healthie by taking advantage of a free introductory offer, which includes one 60-minute initial nutrition session and one 30-minute follow-up nutrition session.

To take advantage of this offer, email weisdietitians@weismarkets.com. After this introductory period, customers will be able to engage with this platform for a nominal up-front cost that will be returned in the form of a Weis Markets gift card of the same value.

Additionally, virtual group programs, cooking classes for kids and adults, and more will be coming soon. Find articles and recipes Weis HealthyBites.