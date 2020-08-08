Sunbury, Pa. -- After running a successful pilot program in July, Weis Markets announced on Wednesday that it will offer free virtual cooking classes for preschool through elementary aged children and adults this August.

The thirty-minute classes, led by the Weis Markets’ team of Registered Dietitians, will cover one recipe per session. Registration closes 48 hours prior to the beginning of each session, and a detailed ingredient list will be provided so that participants can cook or bake along at home. Topics include:

Preschool Kids Cooking Camp

Elementary Kids Baking Camp

Elementary Kids Cooking Camp

5 Ingredients or Less Cooking Classes

Intro to Intuitive Eating

No Cook Meals

To register for upcoming classes, visit the Weis Markets Facebook event page. Weis Dietitians will also post recipe tutorials on the Weis Markets Facebook page and Instagram.

“With many kids home from camp this summer, we’re excited to offer programming that gets them excited about cooking and nutritious eating. These thirty-minute programs introduce kids to new ingredients, textures and flavors in a fun and approachable way,” said Beth Stark, Weis Markets Manager of Nutrition and Lifestyle Initiatives.

“In addition, we’re offering virtual nutrition workshops for adults to help them prepare simple, nutritious meals, especially if they’re adjusting to eating more of their meals at home.”