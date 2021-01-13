Weis Markets is recalling 10,869 containers of Weis Quality Cookies and Cream Ice Cream (48 oz. containers) after metal filling equipment parts were found in a tub of ice cream. The problem was discovered when a customer reported finding a piece of metal equipment in their Cookies and Cream ice cream. Weis is concerned about at least one additional piece in the ice cream products.

The Weis Quality Cookies and Cream Ice Cream (in 48 oz. containers) product has been removed from sale. It was sold in 197 Weis Markets stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Delaware, and West Virginia.

Weis Quality Cookies and Cream ice cream is packaged in a 48- ounce container with a UPC of 041497-01253 and a sell by date of 10/28/21. This was produced on October 28, 2020 and released for sale on October 29. The sell by date is located on the bottom of the container. Customers who have purchased this product may return it for a full refund.

Customers requiring additional information may contact Weis Customer Service at 1-866-999-9347 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.