Sunbury, Pa. -- Weis Markets announced on Monday that the popular Low, Low Price Program will expand to cover 60 of its best-selling produce items including bananas, potatoes, apples, and bagged salads. The Low, Low Price Program launched in January, 2019, when prices were reduced on 7,000 items throughout the store.

“Our Low, Low Price program for grocery items has helped customers save millions of dollars since it launched,” said Ron Bonacci, Weis Markets Vice President of Advertising and Marketing. “The logical next step is extending it to produce to help customers save even more. It’s a winning combination: lowest every day produce prices in the market on great, high quality produce.”

Low, Low Price produce reductions include: