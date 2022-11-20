Sunbury, Pa. — Weis Markets and Rusty Rail Brewing Company are collaborating on a new ale, the companies announced Tuesday.

The new beer, MisBeehavin’, is an English brown ale brewed with honey.

"'MisBeehavin’ is a fun twist on a traditional English northern brown ale," said Rusty Rail Brewing Director Guy McCarty. "We used a mix of special roasted malts to create a complex, roasty brown ale, adding honey to give it a small touch of residual sweetness."

“We kept the hop addition simple, complementing the more complex malt bill by using a traditional English Fuggle hop," he added. "It’s a smooth ale and another great collaboration between Rusty Rail and Weis.”

The 16-ounce four pack is currently available in Weis Markets beer-wine cafés and sections throughout Pennsylvania and New York. MisBeehavin’ is the third collaboration between Weis Markets and Rusty Rail Brewing, based in Mifflinburg.

Earlier this summer, Weis and Rusty Rail Brewing collaborated to release a Tropsicle Mango Popsicle sour ale. In March, Rusty Rail partnered with Asher’s Chocolate Co. to create Plush Bunny, a chocolate peanut butter stout.

“Our work with Rusty Rail has been a fun collaboration and reflects our commitment to working with great local suppliers,” said Maria Rizzo, vice president of marketing and advertising for Weis Markets. “Our customers loved their Plush Bunny chocolate peanut butter stout and Tropsicle Mango Popsicle sour ale, and we expect they’ll love Rusty Rail’s MisBeehavin’ brown ale, which is perfect for fall weather.”

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.