Sunbury -- Thanks to a new partnership with DoorDash, Weis Markets can now deliver groceries on-demand right to your door.

On Thursday, Sept. 23, Weis Markets and DoorDash announced a new partnership to offer on-demand grocery delivery from over 170 Weis Markets stores across seven states including New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, and Delaware.

DoorDash will offer more than 47,000 items from Weis Markets, including fresh meat and seafood, produce, dairy, snacks, and more grocery staples. Whether shopping for a week’s worth of groceries or simply stocking up on last minute ingredients for a new recipe, consumers can now shop for their favorite Weis Markets products on the DoorDash marketplace app and website, with average delivery in an hour.

“We’re committed to bringing our customers a strong combination of convenience and value every day,” said Weis Markets Vice President of Advertising & Marketing Ron Bonacci. “This partnership expands online shopping and delivery options available to customers and offers them the convenience of shopping a wide variety of the high-quality Weis Markets products they trust within the DoorDash app.”

“As consumer expectations for convenience and accessibility increase, we are excited to partner with Weis Markets to bring their extensive selection of groceries to customers' doorsteps on-demand throughout the mid-Atlantic region,” said Shanna Prevé, Vice President, Strategic Partnerships and Business Development at DoorDash.

Weis Markets is available on DashPass, DoorDash's membership program that offers members unlimited $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees from thousands of restaurants, grocery, and convenience stores nationwide. DashPass members can enjoy these benefits on all eligible orders of $25 or more from Weis Markets.

Customers within range of Weis Markets stores available for delivery can visit the DoorDash mobile app or go to www.doordash.com to place an order.