Wegmans will remove single-use plastic grocery bags from its 18 stores in Pennsylvania beginning on Thursday, Sept 22, according to a release from the company.

In April, the company announced their intent to eliminate single-use plastic grocery bags companywide by the end of 2022.

Wegmans hopes the change will lead customers to use reusable bags in their stores, according to the release.

Paper grocery bags will continue to be available for a 5-cent charge per bag. The amount collected from the paper-bag charge will be donated to each store’s local United Way.

This approach has worked amongst Wegmans stores that have already eliminated plastic bags. On average, in those stores, paper bags are used for 20-25% of transactions, while the remaining 75-80% use reusable bags, or no bag at all.

Wegmans has committed to reducing plastic use in its stores by 10 million pounds by 2024.

